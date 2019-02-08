|
Gaffney - Mrs. Ruby Blackwell, 95, 315 Filter Plant Road, passed away on February 5, 2019 at Blue Ridge In Brookview Healthcare Center. Born in Campobello, she was the daughter of the late Ladson and Emma Mills. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00-2:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at Frederick Memorial Gardens. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Blackwell family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019
