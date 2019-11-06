|
Mrs. Ruby Brackett Hayes, 91, of 101 Applewood Lane, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in her home.
Widow of Ralph Hayes, she was born in Cherokee County and was a daughter of the late Johnny and Freelove Jeffries Brackett.
She was a member of Island Creek Baptist Church and a retired Registered Nurse.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings, Onell Brackett, Darnell Brackett, Johnny Lee Brackett, Paul Brackett, Lillian B. Hunter, James Brackett and A. H. Brackett.
She leaves to cherish fond memories: three sons, Donald Brackett (Cassandra) of Jonesboro, Georgia, Ronald Brackett (Gayle) of Greenville, South Carolina and Ralph J. Hayes, Jr. (Vanessa) of Spartanburg, South Carolina; three brothers, Reverend Dr. A. L. Brackett and Douglas Brackett (Maxine) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Winfort Brackett (Vera) of Woodbridge, Virginia; sister-inlaw, Ruby Mae Brackett, of Cowpens, South Carolina; Six grandchildren, Dawn Burgess(Leon), Ravan Hayes Mangle, Brittney Brackett, Brooks Brackett, Candice Hayes, Victoria Hayes; four great grandchildren, Christian Hayes, Alexander Hayes, Skylar Quinn Burges and Kingston Adams. Also, she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and a universe of friends.
The Funeral Service will be Sunday, 2:30 p.m., in Island Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. She will be in state in the church Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
