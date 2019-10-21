Home

Ruby Presnell

Ruby Presnell Obituary

Blacksburg, S.C. - Ruby Pye Presnell, 56, of 210 Roberts Road, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Glenn Presnell and daughter of the late Herbert Lee Pye, Sr. and Lavonia Henderson Pye. She retired as a manager of Dollar General. She loved gardening, crafting and traveling and was of the Wesleyan faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Joseph Lee Pye of Chesnee; a daughter, Ginger Johnston of Louisiana; three sisters, Teresa Brandt and husband, Michael of Cowpens, Mary Donahue and Wendy Peterson and husband, Buddy, both of Spartanburg; three grandchildren, Kayden Johnston, Emory King and Gabriel Pye. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Lee Pye, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the residence, 210 Roberts Road, Blacksburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 21, 2019
