Ruby Simmons

Mrs. Ruby Audrey Simmons, 69, of 133 New St., passed away Thursday, July 30th, in Spartanburg Medical Center.

She was born on August 2, 1950 in Cherokee County to the late Eloise Simmons and Jessie Daniels.

Mrs. Simmons was a retiree of The Commission of Aging in Nashville, TN, and Frito-Lay in Charlotte, NC. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her grandmother Lucy Simmons and a sister, Angie Simmons.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: two sisters, Syble Brooks (Ronald) and Sheila Watkins (Lawrence) both of Gaffney; two brothers, George Simmons (Brenda) of Kannapolis, NC and Michael Simmons of the home; a host of nieces, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial Service will be by Zoom on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. ID# - 6169470766 Password - regional. The Gilmore Mortuary.