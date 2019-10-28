|
Mr. Russell Dean "Rusty" Vassey, Jr., age 60 of 143 Crawford Rd., Union, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Vassey was born in Spartanburg, April 15, 1959, a son of the late Russell Dean Vassey, Sr. and Edith Blanton Vassey. He was a graduate of Chesnee High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College. Mr. Vassey formerly owned and operated R. Vassey Logging.
Surviving are two sons, Paul Vassey and wife Sarah of Buffalo and Nick Vassey and friend Amber Justice of Union; a brother, Randy Vassey of Chesnee; two grandchildren, Ryan Vassey and Matilda Vassey; two nieces, Jennifer Crawford and Ashleigh Greene; and special family members, Phillip and Brooke Crawford and their sons, Cale and Luke of Union and Sam and Sharon McCraw of Chesnee.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Randy Burgess.
The family will receive friends immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Hospice, 1530 Drayton Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home, 143 Crawford Rd., Union.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019