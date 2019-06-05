Shelby, N.C. - Mrs. Ruth Pauline Peterson Davis, 84, formerly of Blacksburg, passed away on June 2, 2019, at Cleveland Pines.

Born in Lockhart, she was the widow of Loyd Peterson and the daughter of the late Jay Cook and Lillie Patrick Cook. Ruth previously worked in textiles.

Surviving Mrs. Davis are two daughters, Evelyn Peterson of Blacksburg and Bessie Ray of York; one brother, Jerry Dean Cook of Columbia; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Peterson, her brother, Jim Cook, and her sisters, Lillian Pruitt and Barbara Smith.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, from 6:00-7:30 pm at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, SC. Funeral services will he held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 5:00 pm at Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Eddie Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Clingman Memorial Gardens. Hunter Peterson, Chris Ray, Joey Ray, Jamie Broome, Steven Moses will serve as pallbearers.

The family will be at their respective residences.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

