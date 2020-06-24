Ruth Doby
Mrs. Ruth Elaine Doby, 76, of 706 Union Street, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in her home.

Widow of Robert Lewis Doby, she was born in Cherokee County, SC and was a daughter of the late Alice Kirby Montgomery and the late Alonzo Williams.

She was a graduate of Granard High School, a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, and a former sales lady.

Surviving are: sons, Tyrone Doby of CT, Robert Doby, of Pelzer, SC, and Maurice Doby (Amy), of Springlake, NC; daughters, Traci Dowdle and Tiffany Hargett, of Gaffney; brothers, Lloyd Williams (Linda) and Douglas Williams (Sandy), of Gaffney, Wayne Montgomery, of VA; 2 sisters, Rogenia Shippy (Thomas) and Donna Tate (Wallace), of Gaffney; 19 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service will Friday, 12 noon, at The Gilmore Mortuary with Rev. Freddie Davidson officiating.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 24, 2020.
