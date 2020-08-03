Ruth Foster

Pacolet, S.C. – Margaret Ruth Failen Foster, of 564 Asbury Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Buffalo, she was the widow of the late Shirley Foster and the daughter of the late Dave Failen and Bennie Step Failen. She was retired from textiles, enjoyed gardening, loved flowers and had a great love for her family. Mrs. Foster was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Surviving is a son, Keith Foster (Patty) of Gaffney; a brother, Orville Failen Sr. (Joanne) of Fayettville, NC; a sister, Edith Mae Atkins; seven grandchildren, Christy Crosby (Curtis), Jeremy Foster (Maria), Shana Foster, Joshua Ruppe, David Foster Jr. (Eliza), Justin Foster and Summer Foster; eight great-grandchildren, Miranda Hughey, Jaylyn Hoey, Serenity Bryson, Alek Foster, Jackson Foster, Kail Ruppe, Layla Ruppe and Brayden Foster; and a daughter-in-law, Pam Foster of Gaffney. Mrs. Foster was preceded in death by a son, David Foster, Sr.; and a brother, Jackie Failen.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Love Springs Baptist Church, 107 Spring Hill Road, Cowpens, SC, 29330.

The family will be at the home of her son, Keith and Patty Foster, 568 Asbury Road.

