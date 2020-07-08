Ruth Hicks

Gaffney SC – Ruth Roper Hicks, 91, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Mrs. Hicks was the wife of the late James H. Hicks, Jr., and was the daughter of the late Amos and Annie Baynes Roper.

She is survived by a son, Larry James Hicks and a daughter, Alice Hicks-Ray and her husband Leslie Ray; four grandchildren: Kali Solomon (Jeremy), Kala Burrell (Cole), Ashley Reynolds (Michael) and Kelsey Davis; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Shirley McGarity and a grandson, Chris Mc- Garity.

Mrs. Hicks was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and worked in home health care.

Funeral services will be at Bobo Funeral Chapel, Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m. following visitation at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Wayne Major. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 211 S. Main St., Clifton, SC, 29324 or Animal Allies, 1097 Asheville Hwy., Spartanburg, SC, 29303.

