Ruth Jolley

Gaffney, S.C. - Ruth Elkins Bryant Jolley, 83, of 135 Patti Court, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Logan, West Virginia, she was first married to the late Rex Bryant and the wife of J. V. Jolley of the home and daughter of the late Taylor Elkins and Dixie Shepard Elkins. She retired from banking, loved her family, shag dancing, bowling, camping and spending winters in Florida. She was a member of New Pleasant Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Rex Duane Bryant (Kim) and Richard Todd Bryant (Harriett), both of Cowpens; a daughter, Karen Grandy (Chuck) of Cowpens; a sister, Donna Boothe of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Travis Huskey (Brittany), Emily Bryant Todd (Chris) and Dillon Bryant; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Willis Elkins and Fred Elkins.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342 or American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or New Pleasant Baptist Church, 242 New Pleasant Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at their respective homes.

