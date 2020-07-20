1/
Ruth Patterson
Gaffney, SC -- Ruth Cody Patterson, 91, 1472 Ellis Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of the late L.D. Patterson and the daughter of the late William Cody and Ersell Scruggs Cody. She was retired from Mary Bramlett Elementary School and was a member of Sassie's Prayer Group and took great joy in being a part of this special group of ladies. Mrs. Patterson was a member of New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Pruitt and Jean Blackwell, both of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Michael McAbee, Susan Nolen and Patti Coyle; four great-grandchildren, Amber Brown (Matthew), Maranda Coyle, Aaron Nolen and Anna Nolen; a greatgreat grandson, Ethan Brown; a daughter-in-law, Luanne Patterson; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Cody. Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by a son, Dean Patterson; a sister, Margaret Hughey; and two brothers, Frank Cody and Wayne Cody.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, P.O. Box 1715, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
