Gaffney, S.C. - Ruth Eubanks Thompson, 86, formerly of 319 Beaver Ridge Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Brookview Healthcare.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Wilburn Lamar Thompson and daughter of the late Clarence Dewey Eubanks, Sr. and Grace Beatrice Waters Eubanks. She worked in textiles and retired from the Little Moo as Manager after seventeen years of service. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was a member of the Young at Heart at First Baptist Church and the Safari Camping Club. Ruth loved her family and her fur baby, "Pepper".

Surviving are three daughters, Denise Whitener and husband, Steven of Patterson Springs, NC, Brenda Moss and husband, Paul of Gaffney and Bobbi Jean Peterson and husband, Carl of Gaffney; a brother, Kenneth Eubanks of Gaffney; a sister, Peggy Montgomery and husband, Tommy of Rock Hill; five grandchildren, Joey Phillips and wife, Emily, Danni Moss, Brock Moss and wife, Heather, Trey Peterson and Jessi Peterson; a great-grandson, Randy Phillips; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Eubanks of Gaffney; a special friend and caregiver, Willie McSwain. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Thompson, four brothers, William Eubanks, Bobby Eubanks, Dever Eubanks and Ronnie Eubanks and a sister, Myrtle Karesh.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Wofford Caughman and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Southside Baptist Church, "Capital Improvement Fund", 204 W. O'Neal Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be the residence, 319 Beaver Ridge Road, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.