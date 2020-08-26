On Monday morning, August 24, 2020, Reverend S. Elbert Gaffney transitioned from Grace to glory with his wife and stepdaughter by his side.

Elbert was born on April 28, 1936 in Gaffney, SC to the late Warren and Marie Gaffney. He was the eighth of nine siblings, all whom preceded him in death. He also had one daughter, Jacqueline Gaffney from his first marriage, that preceded him in death as well. Reverend Gaffney was a graduate of the Spartanburg County School System. Upon graduating high school, he served our country during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country, he decided to further his education and attended the Elkhart Institute of Technology in Indiana.

Professionally, Elbert started his career as a barber in Spartanburg, SC and kept his license for many years. Having a love for research, he worked in pathology for more than thirty years and created the "Gaffney Stain" which is still being used to this day. After retirement in 1991, Reverend Gaffney devoted his life to full time ministry.

At the age of eleven, Elbert received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and throughout the years served within the church in a number of ministries. In 1982, Elbert was ordained as a minister of the Gospel at Kent Baptist Church of Landover, MD. With a slew of talents and a heart for the Lord, he served as a Pianist, Organist, Minister of Music, and a published author. One of his proudest musical accomplishments was being the Founder and Director of Reverend S. Elbert Gaffney and the Voices of Praise, of Landover, MD.

Five years after the loss of his first wife, he married Sandra L. Hinnant in 2001. In 2009, they moved to Gaffney, SC and joined Island Creek Baptist Church. Since 2010 Reverend Gaffney served as Associate Minister and Church Organist, at Island Creek Baptist Church in Cowpens, SC.

Reverend Gaffney leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Sandra; three daughters from his previous marriage: Cordelia Gaffney, Marvella Williams and Lisa Gaffney; four stepchildren: Keith Hinnant, Sheri Van de Cruize (James Tender), Kevin Hinnant, and Tiffany Boulware (Jeremiah); eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a loving, devoted and assistant caregiver niece/daughter, Sandra McHam; sister's in law Hazel Gaffney and Hettie Gaffney and a number of family and friends.

He will truly be missed, because no one could ever replace his wonderful sense of humor.