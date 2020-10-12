1/1
Sally Huskey
Gaffney, S.C. - Sally Stepp Huskey, 71, of 109 Westmont Drive, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Lyman Ray Huskey and the daughter of the late Jesse James Stepp and Pauline Hunsinger Stepp. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, was retired from textiles and later worked various positions in elderly care. She had a great passion for caring for others, enjoyed cooking, entertaining family and friends, loved her family and loved holidays, especially Christmas. She had great sense of humor and was always the life of the party. Mrs. Huskey was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a daughter, Polly Thomsen (Russell) of Hendersonville; four sisters, Virginia Harris of Gaffney, Barbara McCraw of Georgetown, Shirley Kanipe (Reverend Bruce) of Gaffney and Joyce Garrison of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Cara Thomsen and Benjamin Thomsen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Huskey was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Stepp; and a sister, Patricia Price.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Bruce Kanipe officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
