Cowpens, SC - Samuel Earl Price, 79, of 672 Mount Olive Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Ethel Lou Seagle Price for 61 years and son of the late Edgar Price and Exie Yelton Price. He retired from Clarkson Brothers and was a member of Westside Baptist Church where he formerly served as a Deacon. He loved his family and Church family, fishing, cutting wood and his dog "Shadow."
Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Lisa Pruitt (Carey) of Spartanburg; three brothers, Buddy Price (Malinda), George Price (Janice) and Lonnie Price (Nancy), all of Cowpens; four sisters, Betty Crocker (Gene), Annie Lou Hicks, Janelle Parker, all of Cowpens and Debbie Tucker of Chesnee; a sister-in-law, Selma Price of Cowpens; six grandchildren, Aaron Price (Shawn), Sam Price, Daniel Price (Ashley), Matthew Price, Brittany Padgett (Nick) and Caleb Pruitt; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Vinyard Earl Price, a daughter, Justine Price, and two brothers, Bobby Price and Edgar "Tinker" Price.
Graveside services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Travis Blackwell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Westside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1497, Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family will be at the home of Carey & Lisa Pruitt.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, SC