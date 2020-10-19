1/
Sam Wall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pacolet, S.C. - Samuel Lee Wall, 89, formerly of Pacolet, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, he was married to the late Vivian O. Wall for 36 years, was married at the time of his death to Betty Durham Bradley Wall of Pacolet, and the son of the late Clement Carl Wall and Alice Ridings Wall. He was the owner/operator of Barge Harbor Tugboat Company and a faithful member of Brown's Chapel where he was a member of the Young at Heart and choir. He was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, loved his family, traveling and gospel music. Sam never met a stranger and served as a Sunday school teacher at Inverness Assisted Living.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Greg Bradley of Pacolet; a stepdaughter, Wanda Wall (Steve) of Pacolet; a daughter, Carol Kornele (Tommy) of Texas; two sons, Richard Wall (Nancy) and Roger Wall, both of Texas; a stepson, Steve Powell (Ella) of Texas; a stepdaughter, Patricia Baber (Jim) of Texas; a brother, J. C. Wall of Texas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, J. O. Wall, William A. Wall and Junior Wall, two sisters, Vernia W. Pearson and Gladys W. Parker, and a stepdaughter, Janet Hinton.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Emily Grote and the entire staff of Inverness Assisted Living for their loving care over the last three years.

Private services will be held by the family locally and in Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, "NYC Ministry", P.O. Box 396, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.

The family will be at the home of Steve & Wanda Wall, 188 Chapman Road, Pacolet, SC 29372.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved