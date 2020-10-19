Pacolet, S.C. - Samuel Lee Wall, 89, formerly of Pacolet, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Spartanburg, he was married to the late Vivian O. Wall for 36 years, was married at the time of his death to Betty Durham Bradley Wall of Pacolet, and the son of the late Clement Carl Wall and Alice Ridings Wall. He was the owner/operator of Barge Harbor Tugboat Company and a faithful member of Brown's Chapel where he was a member of the Young at Heart and choir. He was a veteran of the Merchant Marines, loved his family, traveling and gospel music. Sam never met a stranger and served as a Sunday school teacher at Inverness Assisted Living.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a stepson, Greg Bradley of Pacolet; a stepdaughter, Wanda Wall (Steve) of Pacolet; a daughter, Carol Kornele (Tommy) of Texas; two sons, Richard Wall (Nancy) and Roger Wall, both of Texas; a stepson, Steve Powell (Ella) of Texas; a stepdaughter, Patricia Baber (Jim) of Texas; a brother, J. C. Wall of Texas; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, J. O. Wall, William A. Wall and Junior Wall, two sisters, Vernia W. Pearson and Gladys W. Parker, and a stepdaughter, Janet Hinton.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Emily Grote and the entire staff of Inverness Assisted Living for their loving care over the last three years.

Private services will be held by the family locally and in Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, "NYC Ministry", P.O. Box 396, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.

The family will be at the home of Steve & Wanda Wall, 188 Chapman Road, Pacolet, SC 29372.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.