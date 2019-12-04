Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
Sami Saiid

Sami Saiid Obituary

Petersburg, West Virginia - Sami Samman Saiid, 60, of 107 Pine Street, passed away on November 30, 2019.

Born in Jerusalem, Israel, he was the husband of Randa Gharfeh Saiid and son of the late Samman Said and Jalileh Khoury Said. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan and employed with the Department of Customs & Border Control. He was a leader and member of The Rover Scouts and of the Greek Orthodox faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Stephen Said of Petersburg, West Virginia; a daughter, Meroun Said of Jerusalem, Israel; three brothers, Costandi Joseph Said and wife, Sharon of Gaffney, SC, Nicola Said and wife, Alice of Bowie, Maryland and Majed Said and wife, Eva of Fredericksburg, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Said and Mira Said.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Clingman Memorial Gardens in Blacksburg, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 4, 2019
