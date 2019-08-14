|
|
Sammie Edward Clark, 85, of Washington, D.C., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Washington.
He was born in Blacksburg and was a son of the late Thomas Clark, Sr. and Earnestine Davis Clark.
He was a graduate of Granard High School, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a former member of Bethel C.M.E. Church in Blacksburg.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Clark, Jr. Survivors include: a son, Kenny Clark, of Washington, D.C. and Jeffrey Terry, both of Washington, D.C. Local survivors are: three sisters, Evangelist Ruby Askew of Gaffney, Mary Pearl Greer, of Greenville, Gloria Gaskin, of Taylors.
The Funeral Service will be Monday, 11 a.m., in Stewart Funeral Home Chapel, 40001 Benning Road, Washington, D.C. 20019
Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019