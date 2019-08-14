Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Sammie Clark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Sammie Edward Clark, 85, of Washington, D.C., passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Washington.

He was born in Blacksburg and was a son of the late Thomas Clark, Sr. and Earnestine Davis Clark.

He was a graduate of Granard High School, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, and a former member of Bethel C.M.E. Church in Blacksburg.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Clark, Jr. Survivors include: a son, Kenny Clark, of Washington, D.C. and Jeffrey Terry, both of Washington, D.C. Local survivors are: three sisters, Evangelist Ruby Askew of Gaffney, Mary Pearl Greer, of Greenville, Gloria Gaskin, of Taylors.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, 11 a.m., in Stewart Funeral Home Chapel, 40001 Benning Road, Washington, D.C. 20019

Courtesy of The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sammie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now