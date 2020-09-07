Sammy Foster

Gaffney – Sammy L. Foster, age 70, of 119 Granite Drive. Gaffney, S.C., transitioned from this life on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

He was the son of the late Milton Boyd Foster Sr. and Lillian Smith Foster. He was a member of the Limestone Lodge #117, 32* Consistory of the Scottish Rite, Tamin Temple # 155 of Spartanburg, Tamin Temple # 1 of Gaffney, SC.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Susie M. Foster of the home, four daughters, Susan Hamrick, Valerie F. Gurley, Anita Davidson, Cherida Edrington all of Gaffney, SC., three sons, S. Bernard Foster, Bennie L. Foster, Jeffery Foster all of Gaffney, SC., motherin law GIrtha Brown, three brothers, Lawerence Foster, Robert Foster, Lewis Foster all of Gaffney, SC., two sisters, Brenda F. Tate, Lizzie F. Frawley of Spartanburg, SC., and a host of relatives and friends

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9,2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.