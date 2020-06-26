Sammy Robertson
Gaffney, S.C. - Samuel Jerome Robertson, 43, of 114 Hackberry Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Wayne Robertson and Elaine Reynolds Robertson of Gaffney. He was formerly employed as a HVAC technician, loved rebuilding cars and motorcycles, loved his family and everyone he met. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his fiancé, Krystal Boatman of Gaffney; two sons, Craig Robertson (Kailyn Parker) of Union and Waylon Sheehan Robertson of Gaffney; a daughter, Catie Robertson of Gaffney; three brothers, Shannon Robertson, Travis Robertson and Tyler Robertson, all of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Oaklyn Robertson, Braylynn Robertson and Bentleigh Mathis; a special nephew and awesome niece, Daniel Robertson and Kaytlin Robertson; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angel Robertson and his grandparents, John & Marie Reynolds, Geneva Ware and Paul Peterson.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Little and Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Go-Fund-Me Page for Sammy to assist with his funeral expenses.

The family will be at the residence, 114 Hackberry Drive, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
