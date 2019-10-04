|
Blacksburg - Samuel George Childers, Jr., 56, of 425 North Rutherford Street, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born in Kings Mountain, he was the son of the late Samuel Childers Sr. and Dorothy Moss Carroll. Samuel was a member of Tabernacle of Love.
Samuel is survived by his three sisters, Vickie Wright and husband, Herbert, Malinda Moss, and Cheryl Bryson and husband, Jay; and a very special friend, Bill Bolin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary, 400 West Cherokee Street, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 509 Cherokee Falls Road, Blacksburg, South Carolina 29702 with Rev. Lucky Earls and Rev. Richard Brown officiating. Jerry Wright, Herbert Wright, Danny Wright, TJ Wright, Mikey Lanier, Eddie Norman, Robby Moss, Bobby Moss will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be at 302 Borders Road, Blacksburg, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 4, 2019