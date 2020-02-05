Home

Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334

Samuel Freeman

Samuel Freeman Obituary

Blacksburg - Mr. Samuel Lee Freeman, 53, went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on September 4, 1966 to Samuel Filmore Freeman and Francis Case Mote.

He previously worked as a Carpenter in the construction industry.

Mr. Freeman is survived by three children; two sons, Samuel Kyle Freeman of Blacksburg and Logan Drake Erby of Cherryville N.C. and one daughter, Kristin Lynn Freeman of Blacksburg; two grandchildren, Naythun Alan Wylie and Mackie Jack Wylie.

A memorial service for Mr. Freeman will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary Blacksburg with Rev. Vernon Craig officiating.

Book of memories available at www.gordonmortuary.com

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Freeman family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020
