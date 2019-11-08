Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509

Samuel Weathers Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Weathers Jr. Obituary

Samuel C. Weathers Jr., son of the late Samuel C. Weathers Sr. and the late Daisy Hardin Weathers, born October 17 1949 in Cherokee County, SC, went home to rest at the Atrium Health Care Facility in Shelby, NC on Friday, November 1, 2019.

He attended Cherokee County Public School System early in life and at an early age joined the Divine True Holiness Church of GOD in Blacksburg, SC. Mr. Weathers later moved to Jersey City, NJ where he resided and worked as a welder for more than 35 years. While living in New Jersey he was a regular attendee of the Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church.

Samuel, who some affectionately called "Slim," was the absolute life of the party. He enjoyed making people laugh and constantly being the source of lightening up everyone's mood. He was a lover of hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.

Mr. Weathers is the father of 6 children: The late Veronica Weathers who has preceded him in the after life. Left to cherish is fond memories are: Son(s) Deacon Fred Meeks(Marissa) of Shebly, NC, Rev. Leslie Davis(Andrea) of Lake Wylie, SC; Daughter(s) Barbetta Weathers of Gaffney, SC, Tracy Parker(Kareem) of Gaffney, SC, and Samatha Weathers(of the Home) Jersey City, NJ. (Brothers)the Late Winfred Lee Weathers which preceded him in death, Robert Weathers(of the Home) in Jersey City, NJ, Roy Weathers Sr. of Blacksburg, SC (Sisters) Loretta Lockhart(Theodore) of Blacksburg, SC and Almarie Elmore of Gaffney, SC. Mr. Weathers has 18 grandchildren, 17 great grands and a host of nephews, nieces, church family, friends and loved ones. Samuel Weathers Jr.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2 p.m., in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 220 N. Watterson St., Kings Mountain, NC, with his son, Rev. Leslie Davis, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, at 1:30 p.m., in the church. The family is at the home of Overseer Theodore and Mrs. Alzenia Lockhart, 109 Bell St. Blacksburg, SC.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -