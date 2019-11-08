|
Samuel C. Weathers Jr., son of the late Samuel C. Weathers Sr. and the late Daisy Hardin Weathers, born October 17 1949 in Cherokee County, SC, went home to rest at the Atrium Health Care Facility in Shelby, NC on Friday, November 1, 2019.
He attended Cherokee County Public School System early in life and at an early age joined the Divine True Holiness Church of GOD in Blacksburg, SC. Mr. Weathers later moved to Jersey City, NJ where he resided and worked as a welder for more than 35 years. While living in New Jersey he was a regular attendee of the Mt. Pisgah AME Zion Church.
Samuel, who some affectionately called "Slim," was the absolute life of the party. He enjoyed making people laugh and constantly being the source of lightening up everyone's mood. He was a lover of hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation.
Mr. Weathers is the father of 6 children: The late Veronica Weathers who has preceded him in the after life. Left to cherish is fond memories are: Son(s) Deacon Fred Meeks(Marissa) of Shebly, NC, Rev. Leslie Davis(Andrea) of Lake Wylie, SC; Daughter(s) Barbetta Weathers of Gaffney, SC, Tracy Parker(Kareem) of Gaffney, SC, and Samatha Weathers(of the Home) Jersey City, NJ. (Brothers)the Late Winfred Lee Weathers which preceded him in death, Robert Weathers(of the Home) in Jersey City, NJ, Roy Weathers Sr. of Blacksburg, SC (Sisters) Loretta Lockhart(Theodore) of Blacksburg, SC and Almarie Elmore of Gaffney, SC. Mr. Weathers has 18 grandchildren, 17 great grands and a host of nephews, nieces, church family, friends and loved ones. Samuel Weathers Jr.
The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2 p.m., in Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 220 N. Watterson St., Kings Mountain, NC, with his son, Rev. Leslie Davis, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, at 1:30 p.m., in the church. The family is at the home of Overseer Theodore and Mrs. Alzenia Lockhart, 109 Bell St. Blacksburg, SC.
The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com