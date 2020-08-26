Sandra Atkins

Gaffney, S.C. - Sandra Parker Atkins, 68, of 117 Freezer Street, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Jake Parker and Ruby Smith Parker. She was formerly employed in textiles and a member of Johnson Memorial Baptist Church where she formerly served as song leader. She loved the Lord and her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Becky Knight (Tommy Spencer) and Michelle Atkins (Richard), both of Gaffney; a brother, Kenneth Parker of Gaffney; a sister, Kathy Lanier of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Brandon Wessinger and Ashley Taylor; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Parker, four grandchildren and one great- grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jimmy Atkins and Reverend Wayne Arrowood officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

The family will be at the home of Richard & Michelle Atkins, 115 Monticello Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

