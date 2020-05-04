|
Landrum - Sandra Bostic Hermann of Landrum, SC went home to be with the Lord on Friday May 1, 2020. A native of Cherokee County she was a graduate of Gaffney High School. She was the daughter of the late Tampico Bostic and Marie Kirby Cloninger and step-father Samuel Yates Cloninger. Sandra was a retired business administrator and a member of Buford St. United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her brother Larry Bostic, half-sister Meg Quinn and husband Cleve, niece Kelly Ives and husband Mark, nephew Tim Bostic and fiancé Karen Grigg.
She was preceded in death by her husband Werner Hermann, two half-sisters Debbie and Kathy Bostic and a half-brother Ronnie Bostic.
The family would also like to send a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and all of her caregivers from Comfort Keepers as well as Mason Trent and Karen Grigg. She was truly blessed to have such wonderful people to help take care of her.
Sandra loved the Lord. She was an avid reader of the bible as well as reading her daily devotions. She loved to travel, music and spending time with friends and family. Her true passion was gardening. She loved "making the world beautiful." We know that the Lord has Sandra a special garden in Heaven that she is working in with her Golden Trowel. Sandra had the sweetest soul and was a blessing to many. She also had a beautiful smile that would light up any room.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the and /or Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.
The family will be at their respective homes.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
