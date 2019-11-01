|
Gaffney, S.C. - Sandra "Nat" Painter Lamb Mullinax, 67, of 1508 Ford Road, passed away on October 28, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late Steven Mullinax and daughter of the late Charles Painter and the late Effie Mae Parker Painter. She retired from textiles, loved her family and friends, loved gardening and never met a stranger. She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is a son, Johnny Lamb and wife, Patty of Gaffney; four daughters, Donna Lamb Russell of Blacksburg, Dottie Upton, Deana Greene and husband, Scott, and Becky Lamb, all of Gaffney; a sister, Joyce Ann "Cub" Cobb of Gaffney; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-one greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one grandchild, Daniel Ray Lamb, a brother, Luther Parker and a sister, Jean "Teenie" Ivey.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 1, 2019