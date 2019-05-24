Gaffney, S.C. - Sandra "Sandy" Elaine Moss Upchurch, 69, of 824 Railroad Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Terry Wayne Upchurch of the home and daughter of the late Reo Moss and Louise Mullinax Moss. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, a homemaker, and formerly employed by Ingles. She loved her family, animals, crafting and reading and was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Scottie Richardson and wife, Terrie of Gaffney; two daughters, Sissi Mullinax and husband, Leonard of Gaffney and Becky Ross and husband, Robert of Tennessee; two stepdaughters, Amy Upchurch of Gaffney and Denise Hill and husband, Gene of Blacksburg; two brothers, Donnie Moss and wife, Cathy of Manassas, VA and Paul Moss and wife, Brenda of Gaffney; two sisters, Lori Bobo of Gaffney and Teresa Nance and husband, Jim of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Krista Burgess and husband, Chris, Chelsea Richardson, Tyler Smith, Cory Smith and Carlea Richardson; numerous step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Zack Spencer and a step-daughter, Cindy Sellars.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Proctor officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee County Humane Society, P.O. Box 2223, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence, 824 Railroad Avenue, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.