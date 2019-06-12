Spartanburg, S.C. - Sara Josephine Ray Githens, 87, of 102 Beechwood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Chesnee, she was the widow of the late Merritt Githens and daughter of the late Robert Carl Ray and Myrtle Maynor Ray. She was a graduate of Cowpens High School where she was a founding member of the Beta Club and excelled academically making straight A's. She attended Spartanburg Technical College and retired from Arrow Automotive. She was an avid reader, loved her family, movies and was an excellent seamstress and pianist. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Alicia K. Webb of Boiling Springs, SC; a brother, Ben Ray and wife, Bessie of Boiling Springs, SC; two sisters, Jeanette Rivers of Anderson and Norma Ruppe and husband, Jack of Cowpens; two grandsons, Jason Webb and Aaron Webb; four great-grandchildren, Sam Webb, Norah Webb, Joshua Webb and Ashur Webb; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Lawrence and Ailene Lawing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ronnie Joe Brown and Rev. Will Harper officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. James United Methodist Church, 213 N. Lanford Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301 or Mobile Meals, 419 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

