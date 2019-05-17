Chesnee, S.C. - Sarah Helen Bland, 84, of 5730 Henderson Hill Road, passed away on May 15, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Charles Bland and the daughter of the late Nathan "N.H." and Maxine Lee Bell. Sarah previously worked as a Teacher and was a member of Chesnee Wesleyan Church.

Surviving Mrs. Bland are seven children, Barry Bland (Sherrill), of Spartanburg, D. Wayne Bland (Suzanne), of Denver, CO, Helen B. Gardner, of Columbus,

NC, Barabara B. West (Joey), of Cowpens, Ann Easler (Danny), of Chesnee, Donald Thomas Bland (Lori), of Chesnee, and James Kyle Bland (Nicole), of Union.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Bell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, 18th of May, 2019, from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney. Funeral services will he held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Chesnee Wesleyan Church with Rev. Dan Belcher and Rev. John Burgess officiating. Interment will follow at Frederick Memorial Gardens. Dustin Gardner, Dalton Easler, Kenneth Bradley, Calvin Johnson, Logan Cooke, and Joey West will serve as pallbearers.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Bland family.