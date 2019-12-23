|
Gaffney, S.C. - Sarah Elizabeth Spencer Hughes, 92, of 160 Hackberry Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late William Francis Hughes and daughter of the late Grady Spencer and Eva White Spencer Mason and stepdaughter of the late Tom Mason. She was a homemaker, retired from Hamricks and a member of Southside Baptist Church. She loved her family, bingo, cooking and gameshows.
Surviving are two sons, Mickey Hughes and wife, Jane of Greenville and Terry Hughes of Treasure Island, FL; a daughter, Cheryl Moss of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Barbara Spencer of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Rod Hughes and wife, Kim, Cecil Watts and wife, Stephanie, Elizabeth Goodenough and husband, Doug, Mikie Moss and Melissa Lee and husband, Clay; six greatgrandchildren, Kendall, Brody, Emerson, Alyssa, Brad and Hannah. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Spencer and Charles Spencer.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Keith Harrill officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C. First Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC and was an active member of Southern Baptist churches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
A private service will be held at a later date.