Gaffney – Sarah Phillips, age 67, of 407 Granite Drive Gaffney, SC, peacefully transitioned from this life on Friday, April 24, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Willie James Tuff and Rachel Baxter Tuff. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6,202 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. A thirtyminute visitation prior to the service. Due to COVID- 19, all attendees are asking to wear face mask. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel INC. is serving the family.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.
