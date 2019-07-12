Home

Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
Sarah Porter

Sarah Porter Obituary

Mrs. Sarah Lee White Porter, 95, of 1017 E. O'Neal St., passed away Thursday, July 11, in the home of her daughter, Sandra Smith, 113 W. O'Neal St.

Widow of Oetzel P. Porter, she was born in Cherokee County, a daughter of Frank and Fatha Hardin White.

She was a member of Galilee Baptist Church where she served as a Sr. Missionary member and Sunday School Teacher.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: 2 brothers, James and Jerome White; 3 sisters, Elsie Meeks, Ellen Oates, and Rachel Wilson.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: 4 sons, Leroy White, Sr. (Georgia) of Gaffney, Jerry Porter of San Antonio, TX, Perry Porter of the home, and Raeford Porter (Lorainne) of Shelby; 3 daughters, Faith Ann McCluney (Joe) of Asheville, Sandra Smith and Wanda Porter, both of Gaffney; 23 grandchildren; 50 greatgrandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; 7 greatgreat great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, July 15.

The Gilmore Mortuary www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 12, 2019
