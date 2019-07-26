|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Savanna Cheyenne Cobb, infant, went home to be with Jesus on July 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Charlie Raymond Cobb, Sr. and Donna Osment Cobb of Gaffney.
In addition to her parents, also surviving are two brothers, Joshua Cobb of the home and Charlie Cobb, Jr. of Spartanburg; three sisters, Chloe Cobb of the home, Ashley McAbee and husband, Jeremy of Blacksburg and Brittany Bridges of Gaffney; maternal grandfather, Albert Osment, Jr. and fiance, Kay Blue of Bennettsville and maternal grandmother, Mary Wood and husband, Randy of Forest City, NC. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Stoessel and Helen Cobb.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in the Goucher Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trisomy 18 Foundation, 4491 Cheshire Station Place, Suite 157, Dale City, VA 22193.
The family will be at the home of her parents, 857 Goucher Green Bethel Road, Gaffney.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 26, 2019