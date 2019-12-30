|
|
|
Blacksburg -- Sayra Louise Casey Carroll, 85, of 330 Possum Trot Road, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at White Oak Manor of Shelby. Born in Georgia, she was the widow of Brenton Carroll and the daughter of the late Fred and Cora Casey. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 839 Antioch Road, Blacksburg, SC 29702. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 pm. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Carroll family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019