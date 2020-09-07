1/
Scott Naquin
Chesnee, S.C. – Scott Paul Naquin, 37, of 179 McDowell Road, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Metairie, LA, he was the son of Sandra Parson Decker of Chesnee, stepson of Steve Decker of Chesnee and son of Patrick Anthony Naquin of Louisiana. He was formerly employed by McDonalds, loved fishing, an avid New Orleans Saints fan and of the Catholic faith.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Emma Naquin of Louisiana; his girlfriend, Loretta Hough of Chesnee; a stepdaughter, Ariana Hough of Chesnee; his brother-in-law, Christopher Siebenthall of Chesnee; maternal grandmother, Marie Ettienne of Louisiana; paternal grandparents, Irvin & Shirley Naquin of Louisiana; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Siebenthall.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the residence.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 7, 2020.
