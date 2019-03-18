Gaffney, S.C. - William Scott Putnam, 41, of 929 McKown's Mountain Road, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of William (Bill) Eugene Putnam of Gaffney and the late Dorothy Ruth Mullinax Putnam. He was a former truck driver for the Cherokee County Road & Bridges Department and a member of McKown's Mountain Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Surviving in addition to his father are a son, Landyn Sage Putnam of the home; a daughter, Lana Shaye Putnam of the home; a special nephew, Justyce Hughey of Gaffney; a special cousin, John Putnam and wife, Kelly of Gaffney; numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Gail Mullinax, paternal grandparents William Eugene & Dorothy Ruth Putnam and maternal grandparents Leroy & Elsie Mullinax.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at McKown's Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Wood officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: McKown's Mountain Baptist Church, 1280 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Bill Putnam, 923 McKown's Mountain Road, Gaffney.

