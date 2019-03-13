Hinesville, GA - Serenity Nicole Belue, 2, of 719 Robin Hood Drive, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of Amir Camp and Cynthia Belue Camp. Serenity loved to color and play with others.

In addition to her mother, also surviving are a brother, Carter Huey of the home; two sisters, Justice Studyvance and Amirah Camp, both of the home; maternal grandmother, Misty Belue of Gaffney; paternal grandparents, Margaret and Raymond Camp of Gaffney; maternal great-grandmother, Cindy Knox of Gaffney; and maternal-great-great-grandmother, Hilda Littlejohn of Gaffney.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tony Makupson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

