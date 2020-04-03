|
Gaffney, S.C. - Shane William Phillips, 31, of 3351 Chesnee Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Born in Spartanburg on March 27, 1989, he was son of Rae LeAnn and Gene Ramos and Johnny Harold and Shelley Phillips. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended North Greenville University and Spartanburg Community College and was a transportation broker. He loved all sports and played year-round. He lettered in football and track and played on the Gaffney High State Championship Football Teams in 2005 and 2006. Shane had a huge personality, a beautiful smile, and never met a stranger. He loved to make everyone laugh that he was around. He had a great love for all of his family and friends with no prejudice against any walk of life. He loved his Lord and was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, Blacksburg, SC.
In addition to his parents, also surviving are brothers, Harold Dean Phillips of Columbia and Darrell Peeler of Gaffney; sisters, Ashley LeMaster and husband Grant of Gaffney, Stormy Briana Blanton and husband, Lee of Fort Bragg, NC and Claire Phillips of Gaffney; a niece, Kylie Blanton; nephews, Bryson Blanton and Gavin and Hudson LeMaster; paternal grandparents Jimmy and Kay Blackwell of Gaffney and Paul and Sue Harris of Cowpens as well as many cousins and lifelong friends.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, 206 Soapstone Road, Gaffney, SC with Reverend Brian Harris officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Miracle Hill Rescue Mission, 189 N. Forest Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29301.
The family will be at the home of Johnny & Shelley Phillips, 163 Little Egypt Road, Gaffney, SC and at the home of Gene and Rae Ramos, 3351 Chesnee Highway, Chesnee, SC.
