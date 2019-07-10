Blacksburg - Shannon Kendall Morrison, 37, of 289 Burnt Mill Road, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Vickie Peterson Morrison and the late Ralph Morrison. He previously worked for Burger King and was of Christian faith.

In addition to his mother, Shannon is survived by a brother, Shaylan Morrison, and wife, Vanessa, of Greer and several aunts and uncles, Ronald and Susan Patterson, Lucky and Brenda Earls, and Buddy and Patricia Ligon, all of Blacksburg, and Chuck and Barbara Peterson of Columbia.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Shannon Morrison will follow at 2 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Willie Lanier and Rev. Lucky Earls officiating.

The family will be at the home of Ronald and Susan Patterson, 377 Dye Road, Blacksburg.

The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.

The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Morrison family.