|
Gaffney, S.C. - Sharon Lance Gordon, 72, of 1500 S. Petty Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Stockton, CA, she was the widow of the late James Thomas Gordon and daughter of the late John Davis and Betty Jo Davis. She was a homemaker, the matriarch of her family, and attended Silica Springs Baptist Church. She loved her family, dancing, music and loved being a mom.
Surviving are two sons, Cecil Vernon "Sonny" Preston (Darlene) and Brian Preston (Melissa) both of Gaffney; a daughter, Stacy Gordon of Gaffney; two stepsons, Tony Gordon and Ric Gordon (Becky), both of Shelby, NC; two brothers, Randy Davis and Guy Davis, both of California; a sister, Jennifer Madison of California; nine grandchildren, Brian Preston, Jr., Marissa Mullinax, Adam Gordon (Brittany), Hayley Love, Cameron Wicks (Erica Stockwell), Mylea Gordon, Jimmy Gordon, Jr., Sabrina Myus and Aaron Myus; eleven greatgrandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Doug Love and Barry Gordon.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Billy Elder officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.