Sharon "Shea" Sanders

Sharon "Shea" Sanders Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Sharon "Shea" Carelock Sanders, 53, of 154 Ashworth School Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Dennis Wayne Sanders, Jr. and daughter of the late Crawford Alexander Carelock, Sr. and Jacqueline "Jackie" Frank Carelock. She was employed by First Piedmont Federal and a member of West End Baptist Church. She loved her family, animals and traveling to the mountains and beach. She was an avid Gaffney High football fan and enjoyed going to the games and an avid Clemson Tigers fan.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a niece, Brittany Carelock Coppersmith (Matt) of Mt. Juliet, TN; a great-niece and great-nephew, Rowan and Ridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Crawford "Chuck" Alexander Carelock, Jr.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Interim Hospice.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mrs. Lori Jones officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , (in honor of Jacqueline Carelock), 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 6, 2020
