Cowpens, S.C. - Sharron Geneva Bishop, 62, of 120 Crestview Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Cowpens, she was the daughter of Flora Teal Bishop Adams of the home and the late Shannon Archer Bishop. She was a graduate of Cowpens High School and attended Spartanburg Technical College. She loved sports, especially wrestling and the Carolina Panthers, and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two daughters, Kelly Laney of Cowpens and Samantha Laney of Spartanburg; two brothers, Rev. Randy Bishop and wife, Connie of Cheraw and Dale Bishop of Cowpens; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jason Metcalf and Rev. Randy Bishop officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mobil Meals, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019