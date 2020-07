Gaffney – infant Shazari Kareem Davidson, peacefully transitioned from this life on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was the son of Shane

Davidson and Shakiyla Palmer Davidson. Graveside service will be held at noon Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mikes Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com. Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.