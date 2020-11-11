Sheila Lavern Robbs Miller, 63, of 269 Beltline Rd., Gaffney, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 19, 1957 in Cherokee County, SC, and was a daughter of Phillip Eugene Robbs and Martha Jean Hoey Robbs Jefferies.

Sheila was a faithful member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Missionary, Choir, YWA's, and Kitchen Committee.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Vida Robbs (Aeysha) of Moore, SC and RaShawn Miller of Gaffney; two brothers, Steven Robbs (Cynthia) and Ricky Robbs of Gaffney; seven sisters, Brenda Watkins (Rev. John Watkins) of Shelby, Ethel Lynn Ratchford (Andrew), Minister Michelle Shippy, Gayle Carnell, Eartha Anderson (Steven), Lori Jefferies and Nadiah Jefferies all of Gaffney; 8 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, 2 p.m., on the grounds of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com