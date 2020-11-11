1/1
Sheila Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheila Lavern Robbs Miller, 63, of 269 Beltline Rd., Gaffney, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 19, 1957 in Cherokee County, SC, and was a daughter of Phillip Eugene Robbs and Martha Jean Hoey Robbs Jefferies.

Sheila was a faithful member of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a member of the Missionary, Choir, YWA's, and Kitchen Committee.

She leaves to cherish loving memories: two sons, Vida Robbs (Aeysha) of Moore, SC and RaShawn Miller of Gaffney; two brothers, Steven Robbs (Cynthia) and Ricky Robbs of Gaffney; seven sisters, Brenda Watkins (Rev. John Watkins) of Shelby, Ethel Lynn Ratchford (Andrew), Minister Michelle Shippy, Gayle Carnell, Eartha Anderson (Steven), Lori Jefferies and Nadiah Jefferies all of Gaffney; 8 grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, 2 p.m., on the grounds of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Golden officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The Gilmore Mortuary, www.gilmoresmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved