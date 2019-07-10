Gaffney - Shelane Buchanan McKey, 63, of 502 Holmes Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Carrollton, GA, she was the wife of Dennis Edward McKey, Sr. of the home and daughter of Martha Nell Cooley Buchanan of Bowdon, GA and the late Vernon Buchanan, Sr. She was a homemaker, worked in home health care, textiles and security, and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Bowdon, GA and later joined Concord Baptist Church, Gaffney, SC (Dr. Michael A. Bridges, Pastor). She loved her family and friends, flowers, fishing, music, birdhouses and most of all raising her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two sons, Dennis McKey, Jr. and wife, Shatina, and Derick McKey, Sr. and wife, Meredith, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Andreana Lampkin and husband, Gregory, of Moore; two brothers, Vernon Buchanan, Jr. and wife, Angela, and Robert L. Thomas and wife, Sharon, both of Bowdon, GA; a sister-in-law, Jill Buchanan of Villa Rica, GA; nine grandchildren, Troy Scott, Jr., Chantoria Scott, Denniseia McKey, Derick McKey, Jr., Dennis McKey III, Elijah Chambers, Dylan McKey, Antwanna Marks and Ella Grace McKey; a great-grandchild, Kali Ashunti Scott. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rosalin McKey, a sister, Daphne Lanise Buchanan and a brother, Vance Buchanan.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in Bowdon, GA.

The family will be at the residence, 502 Holmes Street, Gaffney.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.