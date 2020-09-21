1/1
Shelvia Frazier
Blacksburg, S.C. - Shelvia Horton Frazier, 81, of 240 Deana Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her daughter's residence.

Born in Spartanburg, she was the widow of the late Jimmy (Jay) Frazier, who died in her arms, and daughter of the late Leroy Horton and Irene Compton Horton. She was a homemaker, retired from finance, and a member of Central Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa Gail Tallent, (also her caregiver) of Blacksburg and Rita Amyotte (Mark) of Lexington, NC; two grandchildren, Jeffery Lee Tallent (fiancé, Hannah Arrowood) and Brandon Mark Tallent; four great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jayden, "Little Man" and Jaxson.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely and Mr. Jeffery Lee Tallent officiating. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be: Tony Bridges, Robert Roberts, Dustin Bradford, Sean Cudd, Eddie Weeks and John Gibson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Gibbs Cancer Center, 380 Serpentine Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the residence.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
