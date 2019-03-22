Sherman Watkins Jr. age 54 of 242 Camellia Circle Gaffney, S.C., peacefully, transitioned Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 27, 1964. He was the son of Nancy Watkins and the late Sherman Watkins Sr.

He leaves to cherish fond memories a daughter, Shermeka Bonham (Lothair) of Gaffney, SC; a son, Marcus Thompson of Gaffney, SC; his mother, Nancy Watkins of Gaffney, SC, a sister, Tanya Roberts (Berry) of Gaffney, SC; a brother, Edward Watkins (Brandi) of Gaffney, SC; two aunts, Minnie Henderson, Mamie Chappell both of Connecticut; three uncles, Choice Leach (Minnie), Jackie Leach (Vera) both of Gaffney, SC, Joe Leach (Dot) of Wellford, SC; a great uncle, Hallie Leach of New Jersey; seven grandchildren, three nephews, and a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 in the chapel of Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

