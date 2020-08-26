Shirley Canoutas

Spartanburg - Shirley Houser Canoutas, 80, formerly of Clayborn Road in Blacksburg, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg.

Born in Blacksburg, she was the daughter of the late Claybourn Houser and Allie Mae Wylie Houser. Mrs. Canoutas worked as a homemaker and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

Surviving Mrs. Canoutas are two sons: Jeffery Houser and family and Jack Vincent and family; a brother, Herbert Houser and family; two grandsons: Josh Houser and family and Willie Jack Vincent; a granddaughter, Kayla Houser and family; two great-grandsons: Jay and Jaxson Houser; two great-granddaughters, Chloe and Oaklynn Houser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Vernon Craig officiating. David Bivens, Doug Houser, Wayne Houser, Sonny Houser, Josh Houser, Kyle Byars, Todd McCarter, and Ricky Houser will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the graveside following the service.

Memorials may be made to Iron City Ministries, 109 W. Cherokee St, Blacksburg, SC 29702.

The family will be at their respective homes.

