Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898

Shirley Cooper


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Cooper Obituary

Shirley Oliver Cooper, 85, of Louisville, passed away on April 13, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial Service to be determined at a later date.

Shirley was born in Memphis, TN to Alice May & Augustus Sadler Oliver on January 4, 1934. She married James Sterling Cooper on December 26, 1956 in Memphis, TN. She was involved in many volunteer organizations, an avid bridge enthusiast, loved to read, and take care of her loving family. Shirley Cooper is preceded in death by James Sterling Cooper.

Shirley Cooper is survived by her son, Mark Jolly, her daughter Adriane Cooper, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and five well-fed cats.

Memorials may be given to the charity of your choosing.

The family of Shirley Cooper wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the phenomenal care and support from Hospice.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 17, 2019
