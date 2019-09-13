Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
View Map

Shirley M. Pool

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Pool Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. - Shirley McGaha Pool, 84, formerly of 1005 Briarwood Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Burton Luther McGaha and Avis Lynch McGaha. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and retired as an executive secretary at Timken after 26 years of service. She was an active member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church where she was the Church Librarian and a choir member.

Surviving are a sister, Modeen McGaha Patterson of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Charles McGaha and two sisters, Coleen M. Oliver and Burnice M. Whisnant.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Brookview, Peach Unit.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now