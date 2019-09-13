|
Gaffney, S.C. - Shirley McGaha Pool, 84, formerly of 1005 Briarwood Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Burton Luther McGaha and Avis Lynch McGaha. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and retired as an executive secretary at Timken after 26 years of service. She was an active member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church where she was the Church Librarian and a choir member.
Surviving are a sister, Modeen McGaha Patterson of Gaffney; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Charles McGaha and two sisters, Coleen M. Oliver and Burnice M. Whisnant.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Brookview, Peach Unit.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
